Police investigating after security guard stabbed at Port Lands nightclub
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 15, 2020 6:19AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 15, 2020 7:45AM EST
Two people were transported to hospital following a stabbing at a Port Lands nightclub early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at Rebel, located in the area of Polson Pier and Cherry Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Police say a male security guard employed by the club was stabbed in the lower leg and paramedics told CP24 that a second person was assaulted.
The two were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.