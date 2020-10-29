Police investigating after several vehicles found with bullet holes in North York
Police are investigating after several vehicles were found with bullet holes in the city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 5:43AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after several vehicles were found with bullet holes in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
Officers responded to the area after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Police arrived on scene and located several vehicles with bullet holes and one window shot out.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.