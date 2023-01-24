Police investigating after shooting victim walks into Brampton hospital
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2023 8:37PM EST
One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday evening.
Peel police said a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds walked into a hospital in the area of Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road shortly before 8 p.m.
No other details have been released about the shooting, including where it occurred.
Police also do not have suspect information at this time.