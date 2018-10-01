

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a shot was fired in Don Valley Village late Sunday night.

Gunfire was reported on O’Shea Crescent, near Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue, shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say one shell casing was found at the scene but investigators did not locate a suspect.

A silver or grey vehicle was seen speeding away from the area, police added.

No injuries were reported.