Toronto police are investigating after homeowners discovered a shotgun blast through the side door of their residence in Scarborough early this morning.

The incident occurred near Warden Road and Ellesmere Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the homeowners heard the gunshot and saw the blast through the door but did not see any suspects fleeing the area.

No one was injured.

Police responded to the scene but have not yet discovered any witnesses to the crime.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect descriptions.