

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired at two separate locations in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood late Thursday night.

One shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the area of Turf Grassway and Jane Street. Multiple shots were fired and a bullet entered a home but no injuries were reported, police say.

The second incident was reported in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Lomar Drive.

Police say bullets struck a home as well as a car in the area. Once again, no one was injured.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects in either shooting and it is unclear if the homes were targeted.

Police say they do not know if the two incidents are connected.