Police investigating after shots fired at North York home
No injuries reported after shots were fired at a home near Yonge Street and Centre Avenue.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:38PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in North York on Thursday night.
It happened in the area of Yonge Street and Centre Avenue, south of Steeles Avenue, at around 8:17 p.m.
There were no injuries reported, but police said they had located evidence of gunfire.
The Gun and Gangs Task Force is helping in the investigation.