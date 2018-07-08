

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired from one vehicle to another in the city’s west end Sunday night.

It happened near Dundas Street West and Highway 427 at around 9:30 p.m.

Toronto police said shots were fired from one vehicle to another before the suspect vehicle fled south on Dixie Road and then west on The Queensway.

The vehicle eventually fled into Peel Region.

No injuries were reported, police said.