Police investigating after shots fired between vehicles in Etobicoke
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 11:36PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired from one vehicle to another in the city’s west end Sunday night.
It happened near Dundas Street West and Highway 427 at around 9:30 p.m.
Toronto police said shots were fired from one vehicle to another before the suspect vehicle fled south on Dixie Road and then west on The Queensway.
The vehicle eventually fled into Peel Region.
No injuries were reported, police said.