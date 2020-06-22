Toronto police say they are investigating two gunfire incidents in North York.

Both occurred in the Yorkdale area Monday evening.

Multiple people called police to report gunfire in the area of Caledonia Road and Bridgeland Avenue. Police said shell casings were located following reports that the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other.

A short time later Toronto police said that several callers reported hearing gunfire just blocks away in the area of Dufferin Street and Orfus Road.

Police responded and found shell casings in that area as well.

No injuries have been reported in either incident, police said.

Officers are investigating at both scenes.

There is no word so far on any possible suspects.