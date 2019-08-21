Police investigating after shots fired in Bayview Village area
Police investigate gunfire in the area of Burbank Drive and Challister Court Wednesday August 21, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 7:08AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired in the Bayview Village area overnight.
Police officers responded to the area of Burbank Drive and Challister Court after reports that three shots were heard.
Officers located shell casings in the area.
No injuries have been reported.