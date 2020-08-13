Police investigating after shots fired in city's Earlscourt neighbourhood
Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the area of St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues.
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:16AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:38AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's Earlscourt neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Lansdowne and St. Clair avenues after gunshots were reportedly heard in the area.
Police found shell casings at the scene but no injuries have been reported.
Officers remain on scene.