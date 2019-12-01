Police investigating after shots fired in city's Fashion District
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 1, 2019 8:27AM EST
Police say multiple people are in custody after shots were fired in the city’s Fashion District overnight.
Officers from 14 Division were called to the area of Portland and Queen streets for reports of shots fired.
When police arrived, shell casings were found on scene but no injuries were reported.
Police say there are some people in custody in connection with the incident but investigators have not said what charges they could be facing.