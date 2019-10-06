

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are speaking with witnesses after receiving reports of gunshots being fired in East York, early this morning.

According to police, a call came in shortly after 2 a.m. to report gunshots being fired at in an industrial area.

Police arrived to O’Connor Drive and Blair Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue, and found shell casings but no damage.

Currently there are no victims, no suspect descriptions, and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-4300.