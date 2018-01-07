

CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired in Malvern early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Wilcox Creek Pathway, near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road, shortly after 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they discovered that a series of shots had been fired and multiple buildings had been damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.