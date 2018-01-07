Police are investigating after shots were fired in Malvern early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Wilcox Creek Pathway, near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road, shortly after 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they discovered that a series of shots had been fired and multiple buildings had been damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.