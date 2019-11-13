

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Mississauga Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found evidence of gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Police say two vehicles were spotted fleeing the area but police have not released a description of the vehicle or possible suspects.