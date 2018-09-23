Police investigating after shots fired in North York
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 6:37AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Toronto’s Bayview Woods- Steeles neighbourhood overnight.
It happened on Wyvern Road, located near Bayviwe and Cummer avenues, early Sunday morning.
Police were on scene searching the area on Sunday and located spent shell casing.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.