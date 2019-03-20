Police investigating after shots fired in Oakwood Village overnight
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Oakwood Village overnight. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:33AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in Oakwood Village overnight.
Shots rang out in the area of Glenholme Avenue and Rogers Road early Wednesday morning.
Police say no injuries were reported but shell casing were found along with bullet holes in the front door and window of a home in the area.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.