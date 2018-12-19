Police investigating after shots fired in Parkdale
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Parkdale overnight. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 6:02AM EST
No injuries were reported after shots were fired in Parkdale overnight.
Police received calls about the sound of gunshots near Lansdowne and Seaforth avenues early Wednesday morning.
When officers arrived on scene, police say they did find evidence of a shooting but no one was injured.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.