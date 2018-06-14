

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired in St. James Town overnight.

Crews were called to Wellesley Street near Parliament Street at around midnight for a report of shots fired.

When crews arrived, they found bullet holes in the exterior of an apartment building in the area and shell casings on the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Police say officers will be canvassing the area and looking for video surveillance footage later this morning.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any suspect descriptions.