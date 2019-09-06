

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man, who is wanted for allegedly hitting a woman with a gun last week, reportedly fired shots at the law firm where she works in Vaughan on Friday afternoon.

York Regional police Const. Andy Pattenden said officers were called just after 5 p.m. on 3550 Rutherford Road, just west of Highway 400, for reports of a shooting.

He said the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the law office while employees were inside.

Pattenden said nobody was hurt. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators believe he is the same man wanted in an armed extortion last week.

On Aug. 29, officers were called in the same area around 12:45 p.m. for a report that a person is being threatened with a handgun.

It is alleged that the woman, who police said is an employee of the law firm, was sitting inside her vehicle with the window down when the suspect approached her and stuck his gun in the window.

Police said the suspect made demands, threatened the victim and struck her with the gun.

The suspect fled in a beige coloured SUV.

He is described as male with a slim build, a dark skin tone, and approximately five-foot-seven tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, a red vest, and a black mask over the lower part of his face.

Pattenden said the suspect was wearing the same clothes during Friday's incident.

He said it appears the law firm is the target.

"This person is a risk to public safety and we need to get him in custody," said Pattenden.

He said it is “unclear why this person is using such aggression toward this business and its people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau or Crime Stoppers.

"We need somebody to step up, speak up and let us know who this person is so we could get him off our streets."