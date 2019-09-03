Police investigating after shots fired inside a hotel room in Richmond Hill
York Regional Police are on the scene of a shooting in a Richmond Hill hotel. (Tom Podolec)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 2:56PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 3:38PM EDT
York Regional police are investigating after a shooting in a Richmond Hill hotel.
It happened at a hotel on 10 Pearce Street, near Leslie Street and Highway 7.
Police said a gunshot was reportedly fired inside a hotel room.
No suspects or victims at this time.
More to come.