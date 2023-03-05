Toronto police are investigating a shooting inside an apartment building in Scarborough.

The incident happened late Saturday night in the Clairlea-Birmount area, near Warden and St. Clair avenues.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 11:05 p.m. for reports of gun shots heard.

They found shell casings at the scene and confirmed that a gun had been fired.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.