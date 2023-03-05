Police investigating after shots fired inside Scarborough apartment building
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Sunday, March 5, 2023 6:37AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2023 7:25AM EST
Toronto police are investigating a shooting inside an apartment building in Scarborough.
The incident happened late Saturday night in the Clairlea-Birmount area, near Warden and St. Clair avenues.
Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 11:05 p.m. for reports of gun shots heard.
They found shell casings at the scene and confirmed that a gun had been fired.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.