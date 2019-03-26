

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Mississauga overnight.

Police received a call about gunfire at around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street.

Investigators and forensics officers were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There are no suspect descriptions available so far.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public.