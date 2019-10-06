Police investigating after shots fired near Weston and Lawrence
Police tape is shown in the photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 6, 2019 11:03PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were heard in the Weston neighbourhood.
It happened the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road around 5:30 p.m.
Police said five males in a silver four-door vehicle were reportedly shooting at another vehicle in the area.
No victims were located, police said, but a man has arrived to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said they don't know if the man is related to the shooting.
The intersection was closed for investigation but has since reopened.