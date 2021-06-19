Toronto police are asking for the public’s help with a sudden death investigation in Scarborough.

On June 13, police responded to reports of a man located on the roadway in the area of Victoria Park and Finch avenues at around 12:15 p.m.

The man was found by a passerby in the southwest corner of the intersection, police said.

According to investigators, the man was conscious but unable to communicate at the time.

The man was transported to hospital with unknown injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).