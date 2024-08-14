WARNING: This story contains an offensive image

Durham Regional Police are investigating after they say an anti-Semitic symbol was found burned into the grass at a soccer field in Whitby last week.

According to police, officers were called to Prince of Wales Park, near Dundas Street East and Thickson Road, at around 10 p.m. on Friday for a report of damage to the soccer field.

“Officers arrived and located a partially drawn anti-Semitic symbol which had been burned into the grass,” police said in an email to CP24.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police said the incident will be investigated as a property damage, mischief, and a hate crime.

In a statement released Wednesday, Whitby Regional Councillor Chris Leahy condemned the incident and urged all residents in the city to report hate crimes and vandalism.

“Whitby is not the place you expect to see that type of hateful message. When I heard about this incident I called city staff but I also called B’nai Brith to report it,” he said in a written statement.

“I am also encouraging residents to be vigilant, if you see something say something. As a community we have to report these incidents to the appropriate authority.”