

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Midtown this afternoon.

Police say the boy was struck in the area of Bathurst Street and Stormont Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue, shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim attends a nearby school, according to police.

The extent of the teen’s injuries are not clear but an ambulance is currently on scene.

Police initially said the driver of the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene but the driver was located down the street.

They are cooperating with the investigation, police say.