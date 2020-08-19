

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspicious death investigation is underway after three men were found deceased inside a Mississauga condominium building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that they were called to a unit in the building near Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street at around 1:30 p.m.

They say that three adult males were then found deceased inside.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious at this time.

Police say that the coroner is on the way to the scene and will help determine the cause of death.

“We have secured that area and we are waiting for the coroner to attend,” Const. Heather Cannon told CP24. “At this point it is still unclear as to what has happened and the coroner will assist us with that.”

The deceased individuals have not yet been identified publicly and Cannon said that the only information she has been given is that they are all adult males.