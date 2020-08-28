Police investigating after three people shot in East York
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 10:20PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 28, 2020 10:45PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after three people were shot in East York Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to a park near Crescent Town Road and Victoria Park Avenue, north of Danforth Road, just after 9:30 p.m for a shooting.
Police said one person was reportedly shot in the leg while another person suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.
Toronto paramedics said two men were transported to hospital – one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.
A third victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.
Officers have located shell casings on the scene.
Police have not released any suspect information.