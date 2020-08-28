

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after three people were shot in East York Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to a park near Crescent Town Road and Victoria Park Avenue, north of Danforth Road, just after 9:30 p.m for a shooting.

Police said one person was reportedly shot in the leg while another person suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

Toronto paramedics said two men were transported to hospital – one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.

A third victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers have located shell casings on the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information.