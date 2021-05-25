Peel police are investigating after a toddler was found locked inside a car in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon, as scorching temperatures are set to break a heat record today.

Police responded to reports of a child left inside a car at a parking lot on Tranmere Drive, near Derry and Dixie roads.

An officer located the child and broke the vehicle's window to remove the child, police said.

The toddler was in the vehicle for at least 30 minutes, Peel paramedics said.

According to paramedics, the toddler was conscious and sweating profusely when emergency crews arrived.

The child was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries after breaking the glass.

There is no information on the whereabouts of the parents or caregivers.

It is not known if any charges will be laid.

Today’s high is 33 C with a humidex of 38.

The record high for this date in Toronto is 31.3 C which was recorded in 2012.