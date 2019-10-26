

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after two men with shooting injuries showed up at a hospital in the city's west end.

One of them is in serious condition while the other has serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are trying to confirm if the shooting happened near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, north of Sheppard Avenue West.

Police said shell casings were located in the area.