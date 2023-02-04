Police investigating after two people found dead in Bowmanville
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Share:
Published Saturday, February 4, 2023 6:40PM EST
Durham police are investigating after two people were found dead in Bowmanville on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Middle Road and William Fair Drive at around 2:15 p.m.
Officers arrived to locate “two deceased parties,” police said. Few details have been released about the investigation.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unknown.