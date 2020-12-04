Halton police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Milton.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Britannia Road and Highway 25 shortly after 3 p.m. for two people in obvious medical distress.

The victims were found dead inside the house.

Insp. Ivan L’Ortye said a family member called 911 and reported the incident.

The investigative and forensic identification units are on the scene.

L’Ortye said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

“We have no threat to public safety,” he said.

Police are expected to be in the neighbourhood for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.