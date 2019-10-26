

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after two people were found critically injured in an apartment in midtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to 141 Davisville Avenue, east of Yonge Street, just before 12:30 p.m. for unknown trouble.

When police arrived, they located two people inside an apartment unit with obvious injuries, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

She said at least one of the victims was found without vital signs.

Paramedics said a man and a woman were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

"We are investigating it as a criminal matter as we do for the circumstances like this where we are uncertain," Douglas-Cook said.