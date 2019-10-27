

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after two men with shooting injuries showed up at a hospital in the city's west end Saturday night.

Police located shell casings in the Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, north of Sheppard Avenue West.

One of them is in serious condition while the other has serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe that there was also a shooting that took place in a region.

There is currently no information on suspects, and no charges have been laid.