

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after two women and a young child were transported to hospital with unknown injuries from an Etobicoke apartment Wednesday morning.

Paramedics called police to an apartment in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Thirty Eighth Street at around 9:30 a.m.

Emergency responders found three people in medical distress inside the apartment – two women and a child under three years of age, police said.

All three were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Toronto police Inspector Anthony Paoletta said police still can’t say what caused the injuries.

“At this point in time the injuries are not known. Currently Toronto police are here on scene in an effort to determine what caused the injuries,” Paoletta told CP24 at the scene.

The exact age and the gender of the child are not yet clear. Paoletta said he couldn’t describe the exact relationship between the adults and the child.

“At this point in time I’m not prepared to speculate what that relationship is,” he said.