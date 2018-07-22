

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after the United Jewish Appeal said one of its lawn signs was vandalized with “anti-Semitic hatred.”

The UJA said the sign, which features a Holocaust survivor, was vandalized at the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre over the weekend.

“UJA & our Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre are deeply disturbed by this cowardly & horrific act. Our advocacy agent @CIJAinfo is working closely with police,” a tweet from the UJA Federation read.

“We will not tolerate hatred and anti-Semitism of any kind. There is no place for hate here in Toronto.”

Toronto police have confirmed that they received a complaint about the sign.

They said it is not being investigated as a “hate crime” but rather a “suspicious incident” and “vandalism.”

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

In a statement released Sunday, Mayor John Tory called the incident "absolutely unacceptable."

"This type of hatred has no place in Toronto. I stand with our city’s Jewish community in condemning this cowardly act. We know that across the GTA and Canada, the Jewish community is the most frequently targeted minority. That’s why it is so important for all of us to condemn this hatred when we see it in our communities," Tory said.

"Toronto Police are investigating this incident and I urge anyone with information to help solve this crime."