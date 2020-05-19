Police investigating after vehicle crashes into restaurant on Bloor Street
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a cafe on Bloor Street. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 6:16AM EDT
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant on Bloor Street early this morning.
The collision occurred in the area of Bathurst and Bloor streets.
No injuries were reported but a café in the areas sustained significant damage after a vehicle involved in the crash slammed through its storefront.
The investigation into the incident continues.