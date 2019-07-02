Police investigating after vehicle went into water at Burlington marina
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:37PM EDT
Halton Regional Police have responded to a marina in Burlington after a vehicle went into the water on Tuesday.
Police confirmed that a vehicle went into the water at LaSalle Marina Park on Tuesday evening.
Investigators would not say if any injuries were reported.
Dive teams were spotted in the water at the scene of the collision.
Police are expected to provide an update later tonight.