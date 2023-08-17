York Regional Police are seeking information after several vehicles in Aurora were vandalized with hateful graffiti.

Officers say the vandalism that was found at Fleury Park, near Wellington Street West and Yonge Street, at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they located five vehicles defaced with graffiti portraying profanities, offensive drawings and hateful language.

They added that park benches and signs were also vandalized.

On Thursday, police made an appeal for information, including video surveillance footage, that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the incident.

“Parents are urged to speak to their children and teens about the serious consequences of graffiti and hate-motivated incidents,” police said in a news release.

The hate crime unit is investigating the incident. Police said they do not tolerate hate crimes in any form and will “vigorously” look into all hate incidents.

“Those who victimize others based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression sexual orientation, or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” police said.

Witnesses are asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.