

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are investigating after one person was injured in a crash in the city’s west end.

According to police, a call came in at around 12:30 a.m. after three vehicles collided near Rathburn Road and Kipling Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police are unsure with what lead to the crash.

At this time it is unclear if charges are going to be laid, police are continuing to investigate.