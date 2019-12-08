Police investigating after west end crash involving 3 vehicles
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:34AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:35AM EST
Police are investigating after one person was injured in a crash in the city’s west end.
According to police, a call came in at around 12:30 a.m. after three vehicles collided near Rathburn Road and Kipling Avenue.
One person was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Police are unsure with what lead to the crash.
At this time it is unclear if charges are going to be laid, police are continuing to investigate.