

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after a young woman was found dead inside an apartment in the West Queen West area.

Toronto police said they received a call about a suspicious death at around 5:15 p.m. on June 12.

Officers arrived at the Richmond Street building, between Strachan Avenue and Niagara Street, and found a 28-year-old woman dead in an apartment.

While the death has not been ruled a homicide so far, police said it is being investigated as suspicious and the homicide unit has been notified.

It’s not yet clear how the woman died.

Police are holding the scene pending a report by the coroner.

No one is in custody in connection with the death so far, police said.