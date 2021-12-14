A woman is dead after being struck and pinned beneath a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Peel police responded to a collision in the area of Amico Boulevard and Dixie Road.

Police said a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that was exiting private property.

The woman became trapped under the vehicle and fire crews had to lift the vehicle off of her, according to police.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The area is closed for an investigation.

This is a developing news story.