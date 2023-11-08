Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect who allegedly followed a woman into an elevator at Sherbourne Station last week and then sexually assaulted her.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Police say that the woman had just exited a subway train at the station when she was followed into an elevator by a male suspect and sexually assaulted.

The suspect then fled the station, police say.

He described as five-foot-seven, about 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build, short black hair and a moustache.

Police say that he was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and a camouflage shirt.