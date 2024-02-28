Toronto police are investigating after an injured woman was found asking for help in front of a school in Scarborough Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to Mary Shadd Public School near McLevin Avenue and Neilson Road for an unknown trouble call shortly after 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was subsequently taken to the hospital, and there is no word on her condition.

It was not clear the nature of the woman’s injuries, and police said the circumstances that led to her injuries were under investigation.

Meanwhile, the school was briefly placed on hold-and-secure as a precaution.