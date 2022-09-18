Police investigating after woman shot inside vehicle in Toronto's Queen West area
Toronto police investigate an early morning shooting on Augusta Avenue, near Queen Street West.
Published Sunday, September 18, 2022 6:22AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 18, 2022 7:16AM EDT
A woman in her 20s is in stable condition in hospital after being shot early this morning in Toronto’s Queen West area.
Toronto police said the shooting happened around 4:13 a.m. on Augusta Avenue, near Queen Street West.
They believe the victim was shot while inside a vehicle.
Police said she sustained one gunshot wound. The victim was conscious and breathing when emergency responders arrived at the scene, they told CP24.
Investigators are looking for a Black male, about six feet tall, who was last seen running from the area.
Police have towed a vehicle of interest from the scene.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.