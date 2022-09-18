A woman in her 20s is in stable condition in hospital after being shot early this morning in Toronto’s Queen West area.

Toronto police said the shooting happened around 4:13 a.m. on Augusta Avenue, near Queen Street West.

They believe the victim was shot while inside a vehicle.

Police said she sustained one gunshot wound. The victim was conscious and breathing when emergency responders arrived at the scene, they told CP24.

Investigators are looking for a Black male, about six feet tall, who was last seen running from the area.

Police have towed a vehicle of interest from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.