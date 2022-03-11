Toronto police are investigating another suspected hate incident at a school property after antisemitic graffiti was found outside a Scarborough high school on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the graffiti was discovered at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, which is in the vicinity of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue.

"This hateful act of vandalism is very similar to recent incidents that occurred last week at other schools and that police are currently investigating," TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said in a statement.

"While there is currently no indication that students are responsible for these incidents, the TDSB has been taking a number of steps to address antisemitism and hate including the recently released Combatting Hate and Racism Student Learning Strategy and additional professional learning – both of which will include specific lessons on antisemitism."

Interim Toronto police Chief James Ramer tweeted that the Hate Crimes Unit is fully engaged in the investigation.

"@TorontoPolice has been steadfast in our commitment to pursue these cases w/several arrests this week in hate-motivated cases," Ramer wrote.

Police are already probing a number of incidents of antisemitism at Toronto schools. Just last week, nearly identical antisemitic graffiti was found at three different TDSB schools.

Police have since released a security video image of a suspect wanted in connection with one of the three incidents.

Bird said the recent antisemitic vandalism at TDSB schools has prompted the board to increase security patrols after school hours.

The TDSB is urging anyone who sees suspicious activity in or around its building during school hours or after school hours to contact 416-395-4620 or call Toronto police at 416-808-2222.

Antisemitic and anti-Black graffiti was also found at three schools in Newmarket earlier this week. York Regional Police are investigating the incidents.