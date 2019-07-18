

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating another sexual assault in which a suspect picked up a victim while claiming to be her ride share driver.

The latest incident happened in the Eglinton and Jane streets are at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say that a 28-year-old woman had ordered a ride using a ride share platform.

They say that she then got into a vehicle, believing it to be the one she had ordered.

Police say that the driver led the woman to believe that he was her ride share driver but then drove her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

It is further alleged that the suspect also made death threats towards the woman.

He is described as 25 to 35 years old, approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a brown complexion, a small build and a short beard.

His vehicle is described as a grey or silver car with 4 doors.

News of the incident comes three days after a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault in the Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Police have said that the man picked up a 21-year-old woman while claiming to be her ride share driver. He then drove her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, police say.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).