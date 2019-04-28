

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after a threatening message and a Nazi symbol were spray-painted on a Jewish home in Vaughan.

The graffiti was discovered Saturday at a home in the Dufferein Street and Major MacKenzie Drive West area, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the Jewish community targeted by hate once again,” Thornhill MPP Gila Martow said in a statement about the incident. She noted that the graffiti was discovered the same day that a gunman opened fire on a synagogue north of San Diego, killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring three other people.

Images of the graffiti shared in a Facebook post appeared to show a message written on a garage door in red spray paint that read “Watch Ur self. We R Watch.” A swastika was also spray-painted in red.

“Thornhill is home to many different ethnic communities who live, work, and study together. We must all remain strong yet vigilant in the face of hate,” Martow said in her statement.

The graffiti has since been covered up with white paint, CIJA said.

Police said they are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward to investigators.